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Home / Delhi / HC to Centre: Decide on SOPs for police body cameras in 6 months

HC to Centre: Decide on SOPs for police body cameras in 6 months

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to treat a petition seeking mandatory use of body-worn cameras (BWCs) by police personnel as a representation and decide the issue within six months.
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The court declined to issue directions making the use of body cameras mandatory, but asked the authorities to consider framing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing their use.

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The PIL, filed by Chahat Raghav, sought the mandatory use of BWCs by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during protests and crowd-control situations. It also sought a comprehensive framework for the storage, retention, integrity and evidentiary use of footage recorded through the cameras.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that body-worn cameras could enhance transparency and accountability during protests, particularly in cases where allegations of police excesses are followed by counter-allegations of stone-pelting or violence by protesters.

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A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambhre observed that any direction on the use of BWCs would have wider implications as the issue concerns policing generally and is not limited to the Delhi Police.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the respondents, submitted that under the Delhi High Court’s PIL rules, a petitioner is required to first approach the authorities concerned through a representation. He suggested that the petition could be treated as such a representation.

Sharma also submitted that the Supreme Court, while dealing with protests at Jantar Mantar, had directed the authorities to frame an SOP and that an existing mechanism provides for videography of protests.

The court noted that the use of body-worn cameras by police personnel could be inferred from tenders issued by the authorities as well as their use by traffic police. It also noted that no specific SOPs governing their use appeared to be in existence.

“In such an event, there might not be any provision in the police manual. However, since the statement is made by the ASG, we deem it appropriate to take the same on record,” the court said.

The bench directed the respondents to communicate their decision on framing SOPs regarding the use of BWCs within six months. It granted the petitioner liberty to approach the court afresh if aggrieved by any inaction.

The petition was filed against the backdrop of protests at Jantar Mantar in July involving the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

According to the plea, allegations of excessive use of force by the Delhi Police and RAF during the protests were accompanied by counter-allegations of stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on police personnel.

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