‘He said teachers tortured him a lot’: Woman who met Delhi school student before he died by suicide

Deepshikha, the woman who met the school student before he headed to the Rajendra Place Metro Station and allegedly died by suicide, said that he looked disturbed and told her that the teachers "tortured" him.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Deepshikha said she was in the same rickshaw as the victim on November 18.

She said, "I bring my son home from school in a rickshaw every day. But on the afternoon of November 18, when I had just sat in the rickshaw with my son, he (the victim) suddenly came running and quickly got in. He kept telling the driver to go faster. He looked very disturbed.

"I asked him what had happened, and he replied, 'You should withdraw your son from the school. My board exams are coming up, and the teachers torture me a lot. I can't even explain how much. My parents are called to school time and again'.”

The class 10 student left a note accusing his school teachers of harassment and calling for strict action against them.

According to the FIR, the student allegedly jumped from Platform No. 2 of the Metro Station.

While parents and students continued their protest outside the private school on Saturday, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday that the state government had formed an investigation committee.

Meanwhile, the school, located in central Delhi, has suspended four of its staff members.