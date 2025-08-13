Head Constable held for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

A Head Constable of Delhi Police posted at Bindapur police station in Dwarka has been arrested by the vigilance unit for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a businessman, the unit said on Tuesday.

The action followed a complaint from a resident of the Rama Park area in Dwarka, who runs a wellness products sales business. He alleged that HC Vijay Singh visited his office claiming there was a complaint against him. The constable allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 per month, and under threats from Singh, the complainant paid the amount.

Singh then demanded an additional Rs 30,000, claiming it was pending dues for two months. Aggrieved by the continued demands, the complainant approached the vigilance unit.

The complaint was recorded and a trap laid on August 8 at the market complex near the police booth at Dwarka Mor. During the operation, Singh accepted the tainted bribe amount of Rs 15,000, which was immediately recovered by the vigilance team.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Singh was later produced before the Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.