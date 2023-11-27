Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

PTI

New Delhi, November 26

A 58-year-old head constable of the Delhi Police sustained injuries after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding scooter near the Vasant Vihar area of southwest Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

An FIR against an unknown scooter rider has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. “ I was on my way home on November 22 when a scooter coming from the wrong direction hit my motorcycle. I fell on the road and sustained leg, head and shoulder injuries,” Sardul stated in his police complaint.