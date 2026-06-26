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Home / Delhi / Head of gang active in Trans-Yamuna, northeast Delhi wanted under MCOCA held at Punjab-Haryana border

Head of gang active in Trans-Yamuna, northeast Delhi wanted under MCOCA held at Punjab-Haryana border

Police say the accused headed an organised crime syndicate linked to murder, extortion, land grabbing and cross-border operations involving associates in Nepal and Dubai

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:10 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Head of gang active in Trans-Yamuna, northeast Delhi wanted under MCOCA held at Punjab-Haryana border.
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A notorious criminal previously involved on 14 heinous cases including murder, extortion and booked under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was arrested at Punjab-Haryana border, police said on Friday.

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According to cops, the arrested identified as Shabir Ali alias Shabir Chaudhary, had been evading arrest since April 2025 in a MCOCA case of Special Cell as nine members of this syndicate have already been arrested in this case.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special cell) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, the arrest resulted due to intelligence shared by local informers and based on this, Chaudhary was arrested at Shambhu Border, Haryana.

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As per investigators, Chaudhary is the head of Shabir Chaudhary-Hashim Baba-Anwar Chacha organized crime syndicate. This gang is operating predominantly in the Trans-Yamuna and North-East Delhi areas, including Seelampur, Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Shahdara, and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Multiple cases of extortion, murder, attempt to murder, land grabbing and other heinous crimes have been registered against the members of this gang. Members of this syndicate were also found to be operating from outside the country, mainly Nepal and Dubai, Tripathi mentioned.

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As per police, Chaudhary is a native of District Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He entered the crime world in mid-1990s through his association with Haji Afzaal, a resident of Seelampur in Delhi and became involved in several cases of firing, murder, and gang rivalry in Northeast, Delhi, and NCR.

Following the murder of his brother Shamim Ahmed in 2008, he intensified his criminal activities and during his incarceration, he encountered several hardened criminals, including Hashim Baba and Anwar Khan alias Chacha. He has been earlier arrested in several criminal cases, including a case under MCOCA.

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