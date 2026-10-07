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Home / Delhi / Heading to work, woman attacked with acid by former live-in partner in Delhi

Heading to work, woman attacked with acid by former live-in partner in Delhi

Suffers serious burns, efforts on to nab accused

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:28 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A 24-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her former live-in partner in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Tuesday morning, days after she ended their relationship, the police said.

The woman was on her way to work in Gandhi Nagar around 6 am when the accused allegedly approached her from behind near a local crossing and threw acid at her and fled.

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She suffered serious burn injuries to her face, chest and thigh and was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. She was later referred to GTB Hospital in view of the severity of her injuries, the police said.

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Following the attack, the woman sought help from an around 80-year-old man, who also suffered minor burn injuries to his left hand in the incident, the police said.

She subsequently managed to return to her rented accommodation, following which her landlord’s son informed the police. A police team reached the spot and took her to the hospital.

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During the investigation, the police found that the woman had been living separately from her family and had been residing in a rented accommodation in Bhajanpura for around three years. She had allegedly been in a live-in relationship with the accused for around three years.

The police said the woman had separated from the accused around three months ago, following which he allegedly attacked her with acid.

The accused has been identified and multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, officials said.

The woman’s family is originally from Uttar Pradesh, while an aunt used to visit her occasionally, the police said.

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