Health, sanitation measures intensified in affected areas

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified health and sanitation measures in flood-affected areas near the Yamuna and in relief camps to prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Wednesday directed Public Health Department officials to carry out extensive spraying of insecticides in the affected areas. She also ordered the deployment of additional domestic breeding checker employees in relief camps to check mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Sharma instructed officials to form a special domestic breeding checker team that would systematically and intensively carry out spraying under the supervision of zonal officers, ensuring that no area was left unattended. “Spraying must be carried out in every camp on time,” she stressed.

To safeguard drinking water, chlorine bottles and ORS packets will also be distributed among people living in relief camps. Sharma said the MCD would work in coordination with the Delhi Government to extend all possible assistance in flood-affected areas.

She also directed that a wide-ranging public awareness campaign be launched, with posters, stickers, banners and health messages displayed in the affected zones, along with loudspeaker announcements to alert people about preventive measures.

“The MCD’s objective is to provide a safe and healthy environment to the affected citizens. Officials must conduct regular inspections of relief camps and ensure immediate action in case of any problem,” Sharma said.