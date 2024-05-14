Heap of garbage a health hazard

It distressing to note that a heap of garbage has accumulated in close proximity to the residential colonies of Tulip Group near Vatika Chowk. The stench emanating from it has become unbearable, causing discomfort and respiratory issues for the residents. It is imperative that the authorities concerned take immediate action to clear the area before any outbreak of disease occurs. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Trauma centre need of hour at Faridabad

The authorities should make efforts to construct a trauma centre in Faridabad. Lack of such facility in the city is concerning as mishap victims in a critical condition are unable to get treatment in the city. They are often shifted to Delhi hospitals, which takes time and the delay becomes the reason for the death. The demand for setting up such a facility is not only very old, but also need of the hour as the population of the city and the district has crossed the 25-lakh mark. Several mishaps occur in the region as the number of commuters has increased significantly. Satish Chopra, Faridabad

