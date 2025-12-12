DT
Home / Delhi / Heaters, blankets, enriched diets keep inmates cozy at Delhi zoo

Heaters, blankets, enriched diets keep inmates cozy at Delhi zoo

National Zoological Park implements winter care for animals amid nail-biting chill

article_Author
Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
A room heater kept in the enclosure of tortoises at the zoo in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Amid nail-biting chill in the Capital, the National Zoological Park (NZP) has implemented a comprehensive winter action plan to keep animals warm. Every year, the zoo authorities prepare a detailed strategy tailored to the needs of different species, many of which struggle with sudden dip in temperature.

This year’s plan, activated in early November, focuses on thermal protection, enriched diets and species-specific care to ensure the chill doesn’t compromise animal well-being.

Heaters and warming devices have been installed in the enclosures of sensitive animals, including big cats like Tiger Hari and Tigress Aditi.

Several high-capacity heaters have also been placed in the lion’s enclosure housing 14-year-old Sundaram and six-year-old Shelja.

Animals like hog deer, black buck, white buck and chinkara now rest in insulated straw huts with thick paddy-straw bedding. These species are naturally skittish and highly sensitive to environmental changes. Cold stress can affect their feeding behaviour and mobility. Straw shelters help retain body heat and prevent joint stiffness that can occur in low temperatures.

Indian star tortoises, being ectothermic (cold-blooded), depend entirely on external heat sources to regulate body temperature. In colder months, their metabolism slows dramatically, reducing movement and feeding, making electric heaters vital for preventing cold shock and respiratory problems.

Foxes, which are crepuscular and spend much of their time in burrows, now have heated zones inside these dens. Across primate enclosures, keepers have added blankets, bamboo thatch covers and wooden mats to block icy winds. Young primates are particularly vulnerable as they lose heat faster and often huddle together during cold spells.

Nutrition also forms a critical pillar of the winter plan. Zoo officials have enhanced diets with jaggery, groundnuts, sugarcane, nuts and immunity-boosters foods that increase energy levels and help animals maintain body heat.

For herbivores, sugarcane provides slow-release energy, while carnivores benefit from slightly increased protein and fat intake to reduce cold-induced stress.

