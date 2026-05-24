Heatwave drives 42% surge in Capital’s peak power demand

Delhi’s electricity demand has surged sharply this summer, with the Capital recording a nearly 42.1 per cent rise in peak power demand between May 1 and May 21 amid intensifying heat conditions and rising cooling requirements across households and commercial establishments.

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According to an official data, the city’s peak power demand climbed from 5,792.540 MW on May 1 to 8,231 MW on May 21, marking one of the steepest early-season rises in recent years. The trend has raised concerns over the impact of prolonged and intense summer conditions, especially as demand levels typically peak only during the harsher June months.

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This year, however, Delhi has already witnessed multiple days with peak demand crossing the 8,000 MW mark in May itself. Data shows that the city recorded a peak demand of 8,038.520 MW on May 20, followed by 8,230.840 MW on May 21 and 8,154.270 MW on May 22.

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The rise indicates that the Capital is experiencing an earlier onset of high electricity consumption compared to previous years. On April 27 this year, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in the month of April, touching 7,078 MW at 3.30 pm. In contrast, the 7,000 MW threshold had previously been reached only in May during 2024 and 2025.

While Delhi has witnessed power demand crossing 8,000 MW in May before, officials noted that this year’s surge has arrived relatively earlier in the season. According to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, the highest peak demand in May 2024 was recorded at 8,301.99 MW on May 29. Power demand had also remained above 8,000 MW on May 30 and May 31 that year.

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In comparison, the highest peak power demand recorded in May 2025 stood at 7,748.16 MW on May 21, with the city crossing the 8,000 MW mark only on June 11. Delhi subsequently recorded its highest demand of that year at 8,441.75 MW on June 12.

The all-time highest peak power demand in the Capital was recorded on June 19, 2024, when the city touched 8,655.54 MW during an intense heatwave. That year also became notable for witnessing peak demand above 8,000 MW across three different months — May, June and July.