Heatwave leaves national capital’s wildlife gasping

The scorching summer that has pushed temperature across Delhi-NCR to uncomfortable highs is taking a severe toll on the region’s wildlife as well.

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Conservationists say birds, reptiles and mammals are increasingly being found dehydrated, exhausted and stranded in urban spaces as they struggle to cope with rising temperature and shrinking natural habitats.

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According to the rescue data released by the Wildlife SOS, the organisation witnessed a nearly 40 per cent rise in wildlife rescue cases across Delhi-NCR in April this year compared to the same month in 2025. The spike was most pronounced among birds, with rescue calls increasing by almost 49 per cent, while cases involving mammals and reptiles rose by about 24 per cent.

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The figures are significant because April, traditionally considered a relatively moderate month, is increasingly emerging as a period of intense wildlife distress due to early-season heatwaves.

The Wildlife SOS said its rapid response unit is currently attending to over 10 heat-related distress calls every day. Black kites, pigeons, parakeets, owls and peafowls are among the most frequently rescued birds. Teams have also rescued rhesus macaques, squirrels, bats, civets, monitor lizards, cobras and rat snakes from various parts of the Capital.

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Rescuers report finding animals collapsed on roadsides, trapped inside office complexes, railway stations and residential colonies, or unable to fly due to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Many are believed to have ventured into urban areas in search of water and shade.

Experts attribute the trend to a combination of extreme weather and rapid urbanisation. Large stretches of concrete, asphalt roads and glass-fronted buildings create heat islands that absorb and radiate heat, making conditions even harsher for wildlife. As natural water sources dry up and green cover declines, animals are forced into unfamiliar surroundings where they face additional risks.

“The rising number of heat-related rescues shows how extreme weather is changing the way wildlife survives in cities,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS. He noted that animals are increasingly being found in unusual locations as they desperately search for water and shelter.

Wasim Akram, Director, sustainability and special projects, Wildlife SOS, said protecting urban biodiversity requires preserving green spaces and ensuring access to water, especially during prolonged heatwaves.

The organisation has urged residents to place bowls of clean water in shaded areas, protect trees and green spaces and report injured or distressed wildlife to the authorised rescue agencies.

Conservationists say such simple measures can make a crucial difference as Delhi’s summers grow hotter and more unpredictable.