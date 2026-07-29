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Home / Delhi / Heavy rain inundates Capital, waterlogging hits traffic

Heavy rain inundates Capital, waterlogging hits traffic

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road at ITO in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Heavy monsoon rain lashed Delhi on Tuesday, leaving several roads waterlogged, disrupting traffic across the city and prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for thunderstorms, lightning and intense rainfall over the next few hours.

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Busy stretches, including Connaught Place, Janpath, Bharat Mandapam Road, Barakhamba Road, Mathura Road near ITO, Kalindi Kunj and several roads in Lutyens' Delhi, witnessed severe waterlogging as rain battered the Capital through the morning. Flooded intersections and submerged carriageways led to bumper-to-bumper traffic on several arterial roads.

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Rainfall remained intense between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, with Pusa recording the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by Janakpuri (72 mm), Lodi Road (63.4 mm), Chhatarpur (57.5 mm), Safdarjung (51 mm) and Ayanagar (50.1 mm).

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According to the IMD's evening observations, Lodi Road recorded 68.8 mm rainfall, while Safdarjung received 57.6 mm, Ayanagar 51.5 mm, Ridge 40.6 mm and Palam 27.8 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Day temperature also dropped significantly, with Safdarjung recording a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.9 degrees below normal.

Traffic movement remained slow on several stretches, including Greater Kailash-II-Chirag Dilli, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, NH-8 near Shankar Vihar, Delhi Cantt-Naraina-Mayapuri, ITO, Old Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi, NH-48 near AIIMS, Delhi-Noida Road, Kalindi Kunj and Vikas Marg.

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Amid criticism over waterlogging, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma shared a video from Minto Bridge, claiming traffic was moving smoothly despite rain.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared visuals from Sadar Bazar, where rainwater had reached waist level, forcing schoolchildren, commuters and shoppers to wade through flooded streets.

CM reviews monsoon preparedness

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday travelled in a DTC bus to inspect monsoon preparedness, reviewing waterlogging-prone areas, landfill sites, road conditions and civic infrastructure across parts of the city.

Beginning her inspection from Jan Seva Sadan, the Chief Minister travelled via the Outer Ring Road and Madhuban Chowk to the DDA Sports Complex in Rohini along with senior officials and Cabinet Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh.

She directed officials to strengthen the drainage network, prevent waterlogging, expedite road repairs and pothole filling, improve sanitation, install more dustbins, develop green spaces and beautify public spaces with murals.

Gupta also reviewed the progress of landfill remediation and instructed officials to ensure timely completion of the city's garbage mountain removal campaign. Chairing a review meeting later, she stressed that development would be assessed through regular field inspections rather than file-based reviews.

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