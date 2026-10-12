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Home / Delhi / Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi; IMD issues ‘red’ alert

Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi; IMD issues ‘red’ alert

The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded 40 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am and the Delhi airport received 30 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. PTI File
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR early Monday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a ‘red’ alert.

The rain brought cooler conditions to the capital and triggered waterlogging in several areas.

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The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded 40 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am and the Delhi airport received 30 mm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

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The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour across Delhi till 9 am.

R K Puram, Kartavya Path and parts of central, southeast and west Delhi were lashed by rain.

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