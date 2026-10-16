Heavy security blanket in central Delhi ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

Delhi Police deployed more than 6,000 personnel in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ gathering, even as the police said a select group of people could be permitted to march at a “suitable place”.

The local police deployment is in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stationed in the capital over the past week following the CJP’s call for protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday. “Raising the National Flag can be a crime only when a dictator is there,” he said.

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In a statement, Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to carry the National Flag and sing the National Anthem at a suitable place.

“However, the display and carrying of the National Flag and singing of the National Anthem must be done in the prescribed manner, with due respect, dignity and decorum,” the statement said.

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The police appealed to people not to join the proposed protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

The police warned that violation of the prohibitory orders would invite legal action. It also urged people not to disrupt public order or business activities, citing concerns raised by traders and members of the business community.