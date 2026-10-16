DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Heavy security blanket in central Delhi ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

Heavy security blanket in central Delhi ahead of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march

The local police deployment is in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel stationed in the capital over the past week

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:27 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel try to stop members of the All India Students' Federation during the Tiranga March at Connaught place, in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement

Delhi Police deployed more than 6,000 personnel in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi on Friday ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ gathering, even as the police said a select group of people could be permitted to march at a “suitable place”.

The local police deployment is in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stationed in the capital over the past week following the CJP’s call for protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Advertisement

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday. “Raising the National Flag can be a crime only when a dictator is there,” he said.

Advertisement

In a statement, Delhi Police said it could facilitate a select group of people to carry the National Flag and sing the National Anthem at a suitable place.

“However, the display and carrying of the National Flag and singing of the National Anthem must be done in the prescribed manner, with due respect, dignity and decorum,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The police appealed to people not to join the proposed protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which are in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

The police warned that violation of the prohibitory orders would invite legal action. It also urged people not to disrupt public order or business activities, citing concerns raised by traders and members of the business community.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts