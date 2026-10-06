Delhi on high alert ahead of INDIA bloc march to ECI office over Gyanesh Kumar, SIR row

Security arrangements have been tightened in central Delhi since Monday night ahead of today's proposed march by INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row.

A heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was reported around Akashvani Bhawan, Patel Chowk Metro station and Vijay Chowk as the opposition MPs prepared to march from Makar Dwar towards the ECI office.

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Delhi Police personnel were deployed at key locations, while barricades were put up to regulate the movement of people and maintain law and order. Security forces remained on alert to deal with any eventuality during the protest.

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The INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to march to the ECI office over issues concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the ongoing SIR exercise.

Security arrangements were also strengthened around the Jantar Mantar area, where Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed.

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Police personnel were seen monitoring the movement of people and maintaining a heightened security presence in the area ahead of the opposition’s protest.