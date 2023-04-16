 Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Delhi Police has deployed over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters

Heavy traffic snarls in parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Kejriwal

Police detain Aam Aadmi Party MP Sushil Gupta and supporters who were protesting in support of party chief Arvind Kejriwal over his interrogation by the CBI in Delhi liquor case, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 16

Heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the national capital on Sunday following protests by AAP workers against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case.

Traffic jams were witnessed in the protest sites of Anand Vihar Terminal, ITO Chowk, Mukarba Chowk Peera Garhi Chowk, Lado Sarai Chowk,  Crown Plaza Chowk, Dwarka More Sec 6 and Sec 2 Chauraha, Pecific Wala Chowk Subhash Nagar More, Prem Wari Chauraha Ring Road, New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate Side, Bara Hanuman Mandir,  Karol Bagh Chowk,  IIT Crossing, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Raj Ghat and NH 24 Near Murga Mandi Gazipur.

A serpentine queue of vehicles unable to move an inch due to the AAP protest was seen.

Police officials, along with the traffic unit deployed at multiple locations, are persuading protesters to move from the roads and allow vehicle traffic.

"We have deployed sufficient force at these locations. But protesters are on a sit-in so we are persuading them to move because they are causing heavy traffic jams. If they are still not cooperating, we are removing them from the spot," a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has stepped up security outside the CBI headquarters as Kejriwal appeared before the agency on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

The force has deployed over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.

Security has also been tightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Rouse Avenue, officials said.

An adequate number of barricades have also been placed on the streets at both these places to ensure AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Kejriwal at its office to answer questions of the investigation team as a witness in the excise police case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month in the case.

The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

CBI officials have said they asked Kejriwal to appear on a Sunday as the offices in the area remain closed.

The agency adopted the same strategy when Sisodia was called at the agency headquarters, where he was grilled for eight hours before being taken into custody.

The allegations relate to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI is probing allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences.

The AAP has strongly refuted these charges, but its government later scrapped the policy.

 “It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc,” said a CBI spokesperson after the FIR was filed on August 17, 2022.

The CBI filed its charge sheet against seven accused on November 25 last year.

It alleged in the charge sheet that the excise policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.

 

#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 arrested; shooting caught on camera

2
Punjab

Another close aide of fugitive Amritpal arrested from Sirhind

3
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

4
World

UK imposes export bar on painting of Indian soldiers who fought in World War I

5
Nation

Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt due to technical issue

6
Nation

Gangster Atiq, brother shot dead in police custody, 3 held

7
Punjab

Lawyer among 2 sent to 4-day police custody

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman Raji Brar named to California University Board of Trustees

9
Nation

‘Disgraced governor of J-K’: BJP cites Satyapal Malik’s past comments to slam him

10
Punjab

Amritpal’s close associate Joga nabbed from Sirhind: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s uncle for brother’s murder

CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder

In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police

Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA

Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...


Cities

View All

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of ~46L

NRI among 11 travel agents booked for duping 7 of Rs 46L

Wheat harvest picks up pace, 5,021 MT arrives in mandis

MC removing palm trees to derail Vigilance probe: Vijay Pratap Singh

Seized narcotics destroyed

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire Wing Woes: Not provided communication gear, fire brigade in Chandigarh sitting duck

Fire breaks out at godown in Kharar

2 issued Rs 5,250 challan for using pipe in Chandigarh

Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

BJP has ‘instructed’ CBI to arrest me, will honestly answer questions posed by agency: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Desilting work of 32-km sewer lines in Delhi completed

Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

Court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Improvement Trust loses 11 cases in district, 1 in state commission

Problem of plenty for power-packed AAP

Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

AAP, Cong trade barbs over Channi’s questioning by VB

Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

MC fails to auction vacant advertisement sites in city

PHG jawan gets four-year jail in corruption case

495 cartons of illicit liquor seized by Sahnewal police

10 mobiles seized from jail

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

Civic body fails to act against encroachments in Rajpura

15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Nabha power plant promotes inclusive education in rural areas

Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala