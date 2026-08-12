Heavy vehicles barred from entering Delhi ahead of I-Day

The Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday issued an advisory restricting the entry of heavy goods vehicles into Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

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DCP Traffic Prateek Gahlot held a meeting with traffic officials and inspectors to review preparations for Independence Day 2026 and directed them to ensure smooth traffic management.

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The restrictions will be in force from 5 pm on August 12 to 1.30 pm on August 13, and again from 5 pm on August 14 to 1.30 pm on August 15. Heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to cross into Delhi during these periods.

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Vehicles carrying essential items, including milk, fruits and vegetables, as well as ambulances and fire engines, will be exempt from the restrictions. Passenger vehicles travelling to the airport will be allowed to proceed towards Delhi via NH-48. Travellers can also use the Dwarka Expressway in private vehicles.

There will be no restrictions on vehicles travelling from Gurugram towards Palwal, Mewat, Faridabad, Jhajjar, Rewari and Rajasthan. “The entry of heavy goods vehicles into Delhi through NH-48 and other national highways will remain completely prohibited,” Gahlot said.

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The traffic police urged heavy goods vehicle owners, drivers and truck and canter union representatives to cooperate with the restrictions to prevent inconvenience to commuters.