Home / Delhi / Here is why the Gujarat man 'attacked' Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at 'Jan Sunwai' event

Here is why the Gujarat man 'attacked' Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at 'Jan Sunwai' event

Sakriya Rajesh Khimji is currently being interrogated by Delhi Police at the Civil Lines station, with assistance from Gujarat Police
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:07 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Sakriya Rajesh Bhai Khimji, 41, from Rajkot, Gujarat, is the man who allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.

According to a News18 report, he approached the CM with documents related to a relative imprisoned in Tihar Jail, reportedly seeking her intervention for the relative's release. After handing over the papers, he suddenly “slapped” the CM, pulled her hair, and hurled abuses.

Security personnel quickly restrained and detained him. He is currently being interrogated by Delhi Police at the Civil Lines station, with assistance from Gujarat Police to verify his personal details.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar said Khimji’s political affiliations remain unclear but suggested he might be linked to a party unhappy with its current standing in Delhi.

Talking to reporters after meeting the CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that CM Gupta is “shaken”, but she is doing fine.

The security at the camp office has been beefed up and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been informed about the incident, officials said.

An eyewitness, who was present at 'Jan Sunwai', said, "We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM... he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person."

