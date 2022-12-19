Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

New Delhi, December 18
The Delhi Police have arrested six persons and busted two drug cartels in a series of operations in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) recovered 1,307 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.
“Two drug cartels busted in a series of operations conducted in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi and six drug peddlers arrested. A huge quantity of narcotics, including 1,307 gm of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market have been seized,” said the ANTF.
On Saturday, the police said a team of Special Cell had arrested three kingpins of an interstate drug syndicate—Rishi Kumar Singh (29), Kuldeep Kumar (26) and Anurag Kumar Sinha (48)—who were involved in smuggling contraband for the past eight years.
In another special operation named “PRAHAR”, the Delhi Police in intensive raids in Narela nabbed four drug peddlers and seized 645 gm of heroin and 5 kg of ganja.
