DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized, 1 held

Heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh seized, 1 held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 42-year-old man from Bawana and seized 172 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 50 lakh in the international market from his possession.

Advertisement

The police said the operation was carried out by the Central Range, Kamla Market, following a tip-off. The accused, identified as Samrul Mirza, alias Sameer, was intercepted at around 8:50 am.

During a search conducted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, heroin was found hidden inside his bag. A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station.

Advertisement

Police officials said the heroin had been sent for forensic examination and investigations were on to trace his supply network and identify other individuals connected to the seized consignment.

Mirza, originally from West Bengal, has been living in Delhi for several years. According to the police, he dropped out of school in the second standard and later worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. While his family continues to live in West Bengal, he has been staying alone in Delhi.

Advertisement

Records show that Mirza has a criminal history with several cases lodged against him in the city. The Crime Branch stated that efforts were being made to establish the forward and backward linkages of the drug supply chain.

The police said the accused was in custody and further action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts