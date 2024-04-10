High Court decision spurs BJP’s call for Kejri’s ouster

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 9

Following the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy, pressure on the CM of the Capital intensifies as BJP leaders ramp up criticism, demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

Reacting to the court’s decision, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, “The High Court has rejected Kejriwal’s petition, affirming substantial evidence against him. Kejriwal’s delay in cooperating with the investigation contributed to his arrest.”

In a scathing assessment, Sudhanshu Trivedi, another BJP leader, said in a press conference, “Today’s verdict shatters Kejriwal’s ego.

His claims of honesty have been debunked by facts. Challenging his arrest instead of seeking bail reflects poorly on him.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also expressed dismay, stating, “Kejriwal has lost all moral authority to govern after the High Court’s decision. It’s clear that his arrest by the ED was lawful, and he’s brought shame to Delhi.”

Sachdeva continued, “Kejriwal’s actions have hurt countless families affected by liquor promotion in Delhi. It’s time for him to accept defeat and resign as Chief Minister.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP candidate from south Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said, “With the High Court validating Kejriwal’s arrest, he must resign immediately. His involvement in a conspiracy and money trail in the Goa elections has been established.”

Bidhuri concluded, “Kejriwal’s insistence on governing from jail is unconstitutional. If he persists, the President may have no choice but to dismiss the government.”

Further, the court also declined to consider Kejriwal’s objection regarding the timing of his arrest, emphasising that it must assess his arrest and custody in accordance with legal procedures, regardless of the election schedule. This has been a major contention of the INDI Alliance, alleging that the CM’s arrest just before the elections is a tactic by the Central Government to prevent fair competition among Opposition parties.

