High Court denies bail to AAP MLA

New Delhi: Disapproving repeated evasion of summonses of investigating agencies by public persons, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and leasing of assets by the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. “No ground for anticipatory bail is made out at this stage,” said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The money-laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. PTI

DMRC bags Ticketing award

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has won a global award for its digital initiatives. “The Delhi Metro recently won the prestigious Highly Commended Award under the Digital Champion category in Transport Ticketing Global-2024 in London. It is a global recognition for the various digital ticketing initiatives taken by the DMRC in the last couple of years,” the corporation said in a post on X.