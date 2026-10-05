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Home / Delhi / ‘High Court has confirmed what we have been saying’: BJP demands answers from AAP over CBI probe into Punjab allegations

‘High Court has confirmed what we have been saying’: BJP demands answers from AAP over CBI probe into Punjab allegations

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:50 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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BJP MP Sambit Patra. File photo
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The BJP on Monday stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to proceed with an investigation into allegations of corruption involving people close to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with the probe expected to be completed within about 60 days, BJP leader Sambit Patra said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Patra alleged that individuals linked to the Punjab government had been acting as “intermediaries” between government benefits and business interests. He demanded that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann explain the allegations and the extent of the alleged financial irregularities.

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Patra specifically referred to Ranbir Singh Ghuman, whom he described as Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), and alleged that Ghuman and other officials had been accused of facilitating access to government benefits through intermediaries. The allegations were raised in a PIL filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, he said.

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The BJP leader also launched a fresh attack over the law-and-order situation in Punjab, citing several recent killings and attacks on police personnel. He referred to the October 4 shooting of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and the killing of social media influencer and makeup artist Matt Sandhu in Amritsar.

“Four murders in 48 hours,” Patra said, arguing that the developments raised questions about public safety under the AAP government.

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Patra further alleged that attacks on police personnel themselves demonstrated the gravity of the law-and-order situation, citing incidents involving police and security personnel earlier this year.

The BJP leader said the High Court’s intervention had vindicated the concerns repeatedly raised by his party and demanded that AAP provide answers on both the alleged corruption and the law-and-order situation in the state.

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