High Court refuses to stay Delhi MC poll

New Delhi, November 9
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the municipal elections scheduled for December 4.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the State Election Commission (SEC) had already issued a notification and it would remain unchanged.
"The Election Commission's notification is there. We cannot touch it now," the Bench said.
The SEC announced the election schedule on November 4, according to which polling for 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. On Wednesday, three petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and their reservation were listed before the high court. The bench issued notices on the petitions and asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the SEC to respond to them, while listing the pleas for further hearing on December 15.
During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the elections till the pleas were heard. However, the Bench turned down the request, saying, "Once the elections are notified, we can't stay it."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closes beyond Solang after fresh snowfall in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...