High Court restores honour of former CISF officer

The Delhi High Court has restored the “honor” of a 72-year-old former CISF officer, who was forced to retired nearly two decades ago over allegations of sexual harassment, observing that the complaint appeared to be motivated.

The court held that the charge against the petitioner was not proved. Even assuming it had been established, the Bench said the punishment of compulsory retirement was disproportionately severe.

“Considering that nearly 25 years have passed since the allegation and the petitioner is now 72 years old, the least we can do is restore his honour, which, in our view, was destroyed by the order of compulsory retirement,” the Bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vimal Kumar Yadav said in an order dated December 19.

The court noted that the complainant’s letter appeared to be actuated by ulterior motives, possibly because the petitioner had initiated disciplinary action against her. It observed that the possibility of an exaggerated or false complaint filed in retaliation for a warning issued to her could not be ruled out. Such a defence, though plausible, was not given due consideration by the enquiry officer, the court said, adding that the allegations “reek of vengeance rather than genuine harassment.”

The order was passed on a plea filed in 2006 by the former assistant commandant challenging an October 2005 order of the CISF’s Deputy Inspector General that led to his compulsory retirement. The court quashed the 2005 order and the 2004 enquiry report, holding that the third preliminary enquiry and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings were unwarranted and not supported by evidence.

While noting that two of the three preliminary enquiries had exonerated the petitioner, the court held there was no justification for initiating a third enquiry. It directed that the petitioner be deemed to have served until superannuation, with the intervening period counted notionally for service and pension purposes. His pension is to be revised prospectively from March 1, 2026, without payment of arrears.

The court also recorded that the petitioner sought only restoration of his honour and did not claim any monetary benefits beyond the revised pension.