DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / High Court restores honour of former CISF officer

High Court restores honour of former CISF officer

Was forced to retire 20 yrs ago over sexual harassment allegations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi High Court
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has restored the “honor” of a 72-year-old former CISF officer, who was forced to retired nearly two decades ago over allegations of sexual harassment, observing that the complaint appeared to be motivated.

Advertisement

The court held that the charge against the petitioner was not proved. Even assuming it had been established, the Bench said the punishment of compulsory retirement was disproportionately severe.

Advertisement

“Considering that nearly 25 years have passed since the allegation and the petitioner is now 72 years old, the least we can do is restore his honour, which, in our view, was destroyed by the order of compulsory retirement,” the Bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vimal Kumar Yadav said in an order dated December 19.

Advertisement

The court noted that the complainant’s letter appeared to be actuated by ulterior motives, possibly because the petitioner had initiated disciplinary action against her. It observed that the possibility of an exaggerated or false complaint filed in retaliation for a warning issued to her could not be ruled out. Such a defence, though plausible, was not given due consideration by the enquiry officer, the court said, adding that the allegations “reek of vengeance rather than genuine harassment.”

The order was passed on a plea filed in 2006 by the former assistant commandant challenging an October 2005 order of the CISF’s Deputy Inspector General that led to his compulsory retirement. The court quashed the 2005 order and the 2004 enquiry report, holding that the third preliminary enquiry and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings were unwarranted and not supported by evidence.

Advertisement

While noting that two of the three preliminary enquiries had exonerated the petitioner, the court held there was no justification for initiating a third enquiry. It directed that the petitioner be deemed to have served until superannuation, with the intervening period counted notionally for service and pension purposes. His pension is to be revised prospectively from March 1, 2026, without payment of arrears.

The court also recorded that the petitioner sought only restoration of his honour and did not claim any monetary benefits beyond the revised pension.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts