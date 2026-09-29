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Home / Delhi / High Court seeks Tihar jail’s response on Imam’s plea for PhD research material

High Court seeks Tihar jail’s response on Imam’s plea for PhD research material

Asks it to file status report by Nov 2

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File
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The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Tihar jail authorities on a plea by student activist Sharjeel Imam, currently in custody in a 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, seeking access to research material stored on a pen drive to complete his PhD.

Imam had sought access to research material on a pen drive using a standalone computer inside the prison premises, without any Internet connectivity and under the supervision of Tihar jail staff.

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Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the jail authorities and directed them to file a status report in the matter by November 2, when the court will further hear the matter.

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During the hearing, Imam’s counsel said he was in custody since January 2020 and was in the final year of his PhD at the time of his arrest. His synopsis has been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The special public prosecutor for the Delhi Police said the state had not opposed the plea even before the trial court and only the jail authorities had objected to the pen drive and not to books before the trial court.

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The prosecutor said the prayer could be allowed under the supervision of the jail authorities if the accused is ready to show the material he was seeking to access.

Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The case under the anti-terror UAPA law concerns the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the 2020 riots.

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