High drama in Delhi Assembly over discussion on Op Sindoor

The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, with AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha being marshalled out after refusing to apologise for remarks deemed objectionable by the Speaker.

The House had convened to pass a motion thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the armed forces for the recent anti-terror operations — Op Sindoor and Op Mahadev.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the two operations symbolised India’s new approach to terror, where “dossiers are no longer sent” and the Army receives direct orders to “eliminate the enemy.” He added that those questioning the operations should be booked under sedition.

Jha, while responding to the discussion, lashed out at the Centre over its decision to accept a ceasefire during the India-Pakistan conflict, claiming the move was influenced by US President Donald Trump. He used terms that were expunged from the records and refused to apologise, prompting Speaker Vijender Gupta to order his removal from the House.

The AAP MLA accused the BJP of betraying national interest and said: “You were absolutely right — it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took that decision. I believe that no Prime Minister in this country has ever made such a weak and cowardly decision. On this, I agree with you.” He condemned communal politics, stating that “some traitors within India are furthering the terrorists’ goal of dividing the country on religious lines.”

The discussion saw frequent disruptions from opposition MLAs, leading to a charged atmosphere throughout the session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while concluding the debate, hailed the armed forces and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. She said Operation Sindoor was a “decisive message” in response to the suffering of Indian women and lauded Modi as a leader who embodies the roles of a courageous father, compassionate brother and committed nationalist.

Taking aim at the opposition, CM Gupta said: “They sympathise with anti-national elements because they see their own reflection in them.” She accused them of placing more faith in foreign powers than in India’s armed forces or its Prime Minister.

She invoked past instances of military victories, including the wars of 1965 and 1971, to question previous governments’ “lack of political will,” especially the return of captured territories and prisoners of war. The CM referenced the Shimla Agreement, the issue of PoK and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as failures of past leadership.

Gupta concluded by highlighting the surgical strikes of 2016, Balakot airstrikes of 2019 and Operation Mahadev, asserting that the Modi-led government “neither bows, nor pauses — it confronts every challenge.”