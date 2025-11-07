DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / High-level committee inspects Anand Vihar pollution hotspot

High-level committee inspects Anand Vihar pollution hotspot

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Acting on the directions of Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, a high-level committee on Thursday conducted an inspection of Anand Vihar, one of the city’s key pollution hotspots, to review ongoing measures for improving air quality in the area.

Advertisement

The inspection team was jointly chaired by Shahdara District Magistrate Shailendra Parihar, South Shahdara Zone Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Badal Kumar, and Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav. Officials from the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) also participated in the review.

Advertisement

During the visit, the committee examined the progress of road construction work being undertaken by the DTIDC and directed that it be completed on a priority basis to minimise dust pollution (PM10). Deputy Commissioner Badal Kumar informed that the construction would be completed within a week. He added that both the DMRC and the NCRTC had already installed anti-smog guns at their sites and increased their operational frequency as part of intensified pollution control efforts.

Advertisement

District Magistrate Shailendra Parihar said that a recommendation had been made to restart the DTIDC bus parking facility at Anand Vihar, for which approval from the Transport Commissioner had been sought. The move is aimed at curbing the issue of unauthorised buses parking outside the terminal which is a key source of vehicular emissions contributing to PM2.5 levels.

Additional DCP Neha Yadav directed the Anand Vihar Station House Officer (SHO) to immediately remove temporary roadside encroachments to ensure smoother traffic movement and reduced dust generation.

Advertisement

Officials said the coordinated steps were expected to bring visible improvement in air quality at Anand Vihar, which has consistently ranked among Delhi’s most polluted areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts