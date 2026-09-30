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Home / Delhi / High student classroom ratio in Delhi Govt schools flagged

High student classroom ratio in Delhi Govt schools flagged

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A lawyer has flagged the “excessively high” student classroom ratio (SCR) in several Delhi Government schools, particularly in East Delhi, claiming that overcrowded classrooms are forcing students to stay away from school due to the lack of adequate space.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary (Education), Government of NCT of Delhi, lawyer Ashok Agarwal said the situation had become particularly serious in senior secondary classes, where the number of students in some sections is reportedly as high as 70-80 and, in certain cases, nearly 90.

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Citing the situation in an East Delhi government school, Agarwal said one class has around 90 students, with nearly 45 students reportedly not attending classes because of the shortage of space. He also pointed to a shortage of subject teachers, particularly for senior secondary subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

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“The non-creation of additional sections despite such a high SCR is seriously affecting the education of students,” Agarwal said in the letter.

He said the overcrowding was resulting in inadequate classroom space and seating arrangements, thereby affecting students’ regular attendance as well as their learning environment. According to him, students cannot meaningfully exercise their Right to Education when schools do not have adequate classroom space and other basic facilities required for learning.

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“Every student deserves adequate space and a meaningful Right to Education,” Agarwal said, urging the Education Department to intervene in the matter immediately.

The letter has sought the creation of additional sections and other necessary measures to bring down the student classroom ratio, particularly in schools witnessing severe overcrowding. Agarwal urged the department to ensure that all students are able to attend classes regularly and receive “proper and meaningful education”.

The complaint comes at a time when overcrowding in Delhi Government schools remains a concern in areas witnessing high enrolment, with the impact particularly visible in senior secondary classes where students require subject-specific classrooms and adequate teacher availability.

‘All students need adequate space’

“The situation has become particularly serious in senior secondary classes, where number of students in some sections is as high as 70-80 and, in some cases, 90. The non-creation of additional sections despite such a high SCR is seriously affecting education of students. Every student deserves adequate space and meaningful Right to Education.” — Ashok Agarwal, a lawyer

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