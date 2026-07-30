A suspected member of the Himanshu Bhau gang and a juvenile were nabbed after a violent encounter with a Crime Branch team in the city's outer-north area of Shahbad Dairy, police said on Thursday.

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The confrontation took place near Sector 29 in Rohini, when a police team intercepted the two, who were coming from Khera Khurd on a scooter, they said.

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"Rounds were fired from both sides before the police overpowered and arrested the duo after a brief chase," a police officer said.

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Both suspects are reportedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, the officer said.