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Home / Delhi / Himanshu Bhau gang member, juvenile nabbed after gun battle in Delhi's Rohini

Himanshu Bhau gang member, juvenile nabbed after gun battle in Delhi's Rohini

Confrontation took place near Sector 29 in Rohini, when a police team intercepted the two

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:59 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A suspected member of the Himanshu Bhau gang and a juvenile were nabbed after a violent encounter with a Crime Branch team in the city's outer-north area of Shahbad Dairy, police said on Thursday.

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The confrontation took place near Sector 29 in Rohini, when a police team intercepted the two, who were coming from Khera Khurd on a scooter, they said.

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"Rounds were fired from both sides before the police overpowered and arrested the duo after a brief chase," a police officer said.

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Both suspects are reportedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, the officer said.

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