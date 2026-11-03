Hindu College admission row reaches Education Ministry

The controversy over alleged irregularities in admissions at Delhi University's Hindu College has escalated, with the President's Secretariat forwarding a complaint submitted by the college's Staff Association to the Union Ministry of Education for examination.

The development comes amid an ongoing agitation by teaching staff, who have been demanding an independent probe into alleged irregularities in admissions under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quotas for the 2026-27 academic session. The association has also raised questions over the functioning of the college administration and its financial transparency.

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The complaint was taken to the President after Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh visited the protesting teachers on October 6 and heard their concerns. He subsequently raised the matter with the President. The forwarding of the representation to the Education Ministry has raised expectations among the protesting teachers of intervention by the Centre.

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The admission dispute primarily concerns undergraduate courses in BA (Honours) Political Science and BCom (Honours). The Staff Association has alleged that the college exceeded the prescribed 20 per cent ceiling on supernumerary seats under the Sports and ECA categories in these programmes. It has sought an independent investigation to establish whether admission norms were violated.

Delhi University, however, has attributed the discrepancy to a technical error in its centralised admission algorithm. According to the university, the 20 per cent limit was inadvertently applied at the programme level instead of being calculated separately for the Sports and ECA categories. It has maintained that admissions were based on candidates' merit

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scores and denied any deliberate violation of the admission process.

Hindu College Principal Professor Anju Srivastava has also rejected the allegations, maintaining that admissions are conducted through the university's centralised system and are not directly controlled by the college principal.

The agitation has since expanded beyond the admission issue, with the Staff Association flagging alleged financial and procurement irregularities, concerns over appointments and questions surrounding the functioning of the college's Staff Council. The protesting teachers have also demanded an inquiry into the administration's decisions and called for greater accountability in the institution's functioning.

Tensions further escalated after the college's Governing Body issued show-cause notices to some members of the Staff Association. The association has opposed the action, alleging that it was intended to target teachers who had raised concerns.

The teachers have continued their protest, seeking an independent inquiry into the allegations and action on their demands. With the complaint now forwarded to the Education Ministry, the association is awaiting a response from the Centre. No formal decision on ordering an inquiry has been announced so far.