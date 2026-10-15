Hindu College teachers demand removal of Principal, Governing Body Chairman amid protest

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The Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA), which has been staging a dharna for more than two weeks, has passed a no-confidence resolution against the Principal and sought immediate intervention of the DU. The association has also demanded a temporary takeover of the college by the university and an independent, time-bound inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

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On Wednesday, the association alleged deviations from university admission rules, delays in faculty promotions and leave approvals, financial and procurement irregularities, and the bypassing of the statutory Staff Council in institutional decision-making.

The teachers have also raised concerns over the alleged commercial use of college resources, lack of transparency in financial records, appointments, fee and scholarship policies, and repeated fire incidents and structural defects on campus.

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Among its key demands, the association has sought the "removal of the present Chairman of the Governing Body, TCA Rangachari, and the Principal, Anju Srivastava, so that an inquiry may proceed without obstruction or conflict".

The association has also alleged that college buildings are being renamed after corporate donors in violation of university regulations. "The college buildings are being taken over and renamed after corporate donors like Chimes group, Relaxo, Ultra International etc. in violation of the University rules," it stated.

The HCSA has further demanded the immediate withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to its president, secretary and a senior faculty member for raising concerns over the Principal's alleged wrongdoing. It claimed that certain faculty members, particularly those belonging to Dalit and other vulnerable sections, had been selectively targeted and denied their rights.

The association has submitted memorandums to the DU Vice-Chancellor and the college's Governing Body, seeking action on its demands. It has also called for the disclosure of Governing Body meeting minutes, audited accounts, CAG reports, tenders and contracts, besides the restoration of the Staff Council's statutory authority.

The protest has also drawn political support, with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh addressing the protesting teachers and students. HCSA representatives also met MPs Faggan Singh Kulaste and P Wilson, raising allegations of derogatory remarks made by the Governing Body Chairman against the association's president.

The association said it had received no effective response to its concerns so far and would intensify its agitation until its demands were addressed.

It has urged the university administration to initiate prompt action to ensure transparency, accountability and academic freedom at the institution.