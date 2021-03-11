Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, May 3
Hindu and Muslim communities together celebrated Eid on Tuesday at Jahangirpuri's Kushal Chowk by exchanging sweets and hugs, giving the message of peace and harmony in the area that witnessed communal violence last month.
The locals also treated the security personnel deployed there to sweets.
“Last month was quite tough for the people of Jahangirpuri. Today, on the occasion of Eid, we gathered at Kushal Chowk. We exchanged sweets and hugged each other and sent a message of harmony and peace. This shows people in Jahangirpuri live in harmony and respect each other's religions,” Tabrez Khan, a representative from the Muslim community, said.
Khan expressed the hope that complete normalcy would return to the area soon.
"The situation is improving. Normalcy has returned to a large extent and we are expecting complete normalcy in the coming days," he said.
Police said they had ensured adequate security arrangements on the occasion of Eid.
Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said, "We have adequate security arrangements put in place across the district. Aman committee meetings have been conducted as always to maintain peace and tranquillity in all areas."
