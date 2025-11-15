DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Historic land records in peril at Tis Hazari, Delhi Cong seeks urgent L-G intervention

Historic land records in peril at Tis Hazari, Delhi Cong seeks urgent L-G intervention

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:17 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Delhi Congress has raised an alarm over the deteriorating condition of historic land records kept at the Tis Hazari Court complex, urging the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to intervene before the documents are permanently lost.

Advertisement

Senior party spokesperson Naresh Kumar has submitted a memorandum to the L-G, with a copy also sent to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Advertisement

According to the memorandum, land related documents dating back to 1850 and extending up to 1965, including Lal Dora, agricultural records and other critical land files have “long been decaying due to moisture, dust and lack of proper maintenance”. These records, which relate to several rural belts of Delhi, are reportedly on the brink of destruction.

Advertisement

Kumar said the matter came to light when Nasirpur resident Tejpal Singh recently obtained a copy of his village’s Masabi record from the Tis Hazari record room, only to find it severely damaged. “Its condition was extremely poor, and only one third of the document was found intact,” he noted in the memorandum.

He further claimed that officers posted in the record room had informed senior officials multiple times about the fragile condition of the documents, but the warnings went unheeded. He cautioned that if immediate action is not taken, “Delhi’s rural areas historical and legal documents may be lost forever, which will directly affect land disputes, ownership verification, and judicial processes,” he added.

Advertisement

Kumar urged the L-G to take immediate steps, including an inspection of the record room, preparing a digitisation and preservation plan, forming an expert committee, and securing the documents through scanning or microfilming. Calling these files irreplaceable, he stressed, “This is not just paper but Delhi’s historical heritage and legal capital, and it is the government’s responsibility to preserve it.”

The Delhi Congress has demanded swift action to prevent irreversible loss of archival material essential for legal and historical purposes in the Capital’s rural regions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts