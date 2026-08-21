Historic step for Delhi: CM Rekha

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the ‘Delhi Master Plan-2047’ would provide a comprehensive roadmap for the Capital’s planned and future-oriented development, with a focus on housing, transport, redevelopment, employment and basic infrastructure.

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The Chief Minister said, “Delhi Master Plan-2047 is not merely a document, but a comprehensive roadmap for the overall development of Delhi.” She said the plan addresses challenges arising from Delhi’s growing population and limited geographical area of around 1,484 sq km.

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30-40L new homes by 2047

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Delhi’s population is projected to reach around 3.20 crore by 2047. To meet the growing housing demand, the Master Plan has set a target of developing around 30 to 40 lakh new homes, with special emphasis on affordable housing.

The plan also aims to facilitate redevelopment of old residential colonies through higher floor area ratio (FAR) and improved amenities. For slum settlements, the government will pursue the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ approach, with housing for eligible families to be developed through coordination between the Delhi Government and the DDA, including projects under the PPP model.

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Metro network to expand to 695 km

Transport is another major focus, with integrated planning for the Metro, buses, RRTS, multimodal hubs, last-mile connectivity, pedestrians and cycling.

The plan proposes increasing Delhi’s Metro network from around 416 km to 695 km. It also envisages around 52 km of cycle tracks on both sides of the Yamuna, along with connections between parks.

Commercial activities on wider roads

The Master Plan allows commercial activities on the ground floor of roads measuring 30 metres or wider, aimed at strengthening local markets, supporting traders and generating employment.

Focus on jobs, education and healthcare

The Master Plan makes provisions for emerging economic activities such as data centres, integrated industrial parks, co-working spaces, start-up hubs and cloud kitchens, creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. It also seeks to facilitate the development of schools, educational institutions, nursing and paramedical institutions and healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister said the plan was aligned with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ and would be implemented on the ground.