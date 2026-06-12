History-sheeter held after brief gunfight in Faridabad

The police arrested a history-sheeter wanted in multiple theft cases following an encounter near Machhagar village on Thursday.

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The accused, Sonu, was apprehended during a joint operation by Crime Branch Sector-85 and Crime Branch Central. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from the spot.

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According to police, the operation was carried out at around 3:00 a.m. while the accused was travelling on a motorcycle from IMT towards Noida via Machhagar.

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Acting on specific information, police set up barricades near the Amul factory on Machhagar Road. During the checking operation, officers spotted a suspicious motorcyclist approaching from the direction of IMT. On noticing the warning lights of the police vehicle, the accused allegedly turned his motorcycle around and attempted to flee towards Bukharpur village.

While trying to escape, he fell from the motorcycle onto the road. As police personnel moved in to apprehend him, the accused allegedly opened fire on the team immediately after getting up.

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The police said the accused continued firing at the team during the exchange. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof jacket worn by PSI Deepak Lohan, preventing serious injury.

“During the exchange of fire, the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg. After he fell by the roadside, he was overpowered and arrested by the police team. The accused has a criminal record, with 28 cases registered against him in Noida, and is a listed history-sheeter. He is also wanted in connection with three to four housebreaking incidents within the jurisdiction of Palla police station in Faridabad. A case has been registered against him.” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, Faridabad.