History-sheeter held for auto thefts

History-sheeter held for auto thefts

A 45-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and using it for commercial passenger service, officials said on Tuesday. The accused is a history-sheeter with several cases registered against him, they said. The...
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM May 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representation purpose only.
A 45-year-old man was arrested in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and using it for commercial passenger service, officials said on Tuesday. The accused is a history-sheeter with several cases registered against him, they said.

The accused, Mohammad Afzal, was caught during a routine checking near Motia Khan Chowk on May 10, an official said. Afzal was driving an auto-rickshaw without a registration number plate when the police stopped him for questioning, he said.

“The auto was verified and found to be stolen,” said DCP (North) Raja Banthia. He was arrested and the stolen vehicle was seized, the DCP added. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in motor vehicle thefts for over three decades, primarily targeting auto rickshaws, the police said.

Further investigation is on to trace more stolen vehicles and possible accomplices, the police said.

