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Home / Delhi / History-sheeter stabbed to death in Uttam Nagar

History-sheeter stabbed to death in Uttam Nagar

Juvenile among five held, efforts on to nab others: Cops

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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A 23-year-old man with a criminal record was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Uttam Nagar here. The police arrested four persons and apprehended a juvenile within hours of the incident, officials said on Saturday.

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The deceased has been identified as Bobby, a resident of Sainik Enclave. He was initially admitted to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital with stab injuries late on May 22 before being shifted to Rathi Hospital, where he later succumbed during treatment.

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The police said they received information regarding the assault at 11.28 pm on Friday. Bobby sustained injuries during a violent attack near Gurudwara Wali Gali on Raghubir Singh Road in Uttam Nagar.

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During inquiry, Bobby’s friends, identified as Sumit Kumar, Pawan and Ritik, told the police that they were standing near a general store when five to six persons arrived on motorcycles and scooters. Bobby allegedly recognised the group and warned his friends to flee, anticipating an attack.

While others managed to escape, Bobby was allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and bricks before the accused fled the spot.

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The police said Bobby’s friends took him to a hospital after the incident. However, he was declared unfit for statement at Rathi Hospital and later died during treatment early on Saturday morning.

Based on the statement of an eyewitness, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ranhola police station.

Officials said the police later arrested four persons identified as Gabbar, alias Anshu (25), Naveen (23), Ramjeet, alias Teenu (19), and Prem Gupta (19). A juvenile was also apprehended in this connection.

The police said Bobby was previously involved in around 17 criminal cases related to snatching, robbery and theft. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused involved in the murder, officials said.

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