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Home / Delhi / History-sheeter with 14 criminal cases shot dead in Delhi

History-sheeter with 14 criminal cases shot dead in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly involved in around 14 criminal cases was shot dead in west Delhi’s Ranhola area on Sunday, the police said.

The police received information around 5.30 pm on October 11 about the admission of one Monish Khan, a resident of Commander Chowk in Vikas Nagar, who had sustained gunshot injuries. He was subsequently declared dead.

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According to the police, Monish was a history-sheeter and a bad character of the Ranhola police station, with involvement in 14 criminal cases.

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A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Ranhola police station.

During investigation, the police identified the suspects and efforts were underway to apprehend them.

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