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Home / Delhi / Hit-and-run at Haryana-Delhi border: 2 arrested for killing traffic cop

Hit-and-run at Haryana-Delhi border: 2 arrested for killing traffic cop

Head Constable Amit, posted with the Traffic Unit at Singhu Border, was on traffic regulation duty around 6 pm on July 15 when he was struck by a speeding vehicle

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:41 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended two occupants of a car that fatally hit and killed a traffic policeman while he was on duty on the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. 

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A case under Sections 281 (negligence driving) and 106(1) (causing death of a person through rash or negligent acts that do not amount to culpable homicide) of the BNS at the Alipur police station in outer North Delhi.

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Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep alias Karan, and Neeraj, said an official, adding that the vehicle had also been taken into custody.

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According to the police, Head Constable Amit, posted with the Traffic Unit at Singhu Border, was on traffic regulation duty around 6 pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a speeding vehicle. He was immediately rushed to SRHC, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

As per investigations, Amit was installing mobile speed camera when the incident took place. 

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Officials said all necessary departmental formalities are being completed, while assistance is being extended to the bereaved family. 

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