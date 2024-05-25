Hit by car, 26-yr-old fights for life in ICU

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 24

A 26-year-old sales executive, Siddharth Pandita, is fighting for his life after being struck by a speeding car near Kohat Enclave in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place last week.

Siddharth, who is a resident of Rohini, is currently admitted to the ICU following a brain surgery on May 17. Siddharth’s father Ravinder Pandita said he would undergo an orthopaedic surgery since he suffered fractures on his arm, jaw and shoulder. “He will also undergo a plastic surgery for a laceration on his left ear,” he added.

“I had called him up before the accident and Siddharth said he was reaching in 10 minutes. After he did not return for 30 minutes, I started calling him up, but calls went unanswered. Thereafter, I dialled his second number and the call was picked up by a police officer. He narrated the accident and we immediately left the house,” Ravinder said. He alleged that the accused was driving the car on the wrong side.

Siddharth had recently got a job. He did his MBA from Thapar University, Patiala, and was working as a sales executive with a private firm in Wazirabad.

The police said Siddharth was riding a Royal Enfield when a car hit him from the rear. The car driver, identified as Himanshu from Narela, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, but he was later arrested and was granted bail.

A police officer privy to the investigation said Siddharth was unfit for a statement.

Siddharth’s father said he regained his consciousness, but he has not been able to recall anything. “Doctors have, however, said since he is young, he will recover. We are praying to God for his recovery,” he added.

Despite wearing a helmet, he suffered severe injuries. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The collision was so severe that the car’s front end was completely damaged, the police said.

