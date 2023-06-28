Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

PTI

Noida, June 27

A 68-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after she was allegedly hit by a scooter with a foreigner riding it, police officials said.

The foreigner, a native of Tanzania, has been arrested, according to the police.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8.30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work. “When she was near Nawada roundabout, she was hit by a scooter. She was taken to a private hospital where she died during treatment,” the spokesperson said. The person riding the scooter was identified as Robot, a native of Tanzania currently residing in Alistonia Height society in Greater Noida.