Hit by speeding car, delivery boy killed

A delivery boy, who was on his way to pick up an order, died after being hit by a speeding car at the Nelson Mandela Marg here on Monday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Rajkumar (40), originally hailed from Manipur and was residing in Munirka. He was employed with an app-based delivery company.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place at 6:30 am in the carriageway from Vasant Vihar towards Vasant Kunj.

Advertisement

When the police reached the spot, they found an electric two-wheeler bearing temporary registration number in a damaged condition. They came to know that the injured person was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by passers-by.

As per eyewitnesses, the car, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the two-wheeler from the rear. As a result, the biker suffered injuries on his head, ear and nose. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Advertisement

The police said they informed the family members of the deceased about the incident. They also identified the offending vehicle. Further inquiry is on and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.