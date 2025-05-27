Hit by speeding dumper, Class XII girl student dies

A Class XII girl student was killed in an accident when a speeding dumper hit her on the Sohna-Palwal road while she was on her way to school on Monday. The student died on the spot. Villagers caught the driver and blocked the road.

According to the police, the deceased student was identified as Monika, a resident of Silani village. The accident took place this morning near Silani village.

After the accident, the driver, who was trying to escape, was caught by the villagers, who found out that he was a minor. As soon as the information was received, police officials reached the spot.

The DCP (South) assured the villagers of quick action, following which they cleared the road. Due to the traffic jam, there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Sohna ACP Jitendra Kumar said the student’s body was handed over to kin after the post-mortem examination. Legal action would be taken against the minor driver, he added.