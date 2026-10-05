Hit by SUV, elderly couple injured

A 72-year-old woman and her 78-year-old husband were injured after a Hyundai Creta hit them in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Friday morning. The 49-year-old woman driving the SUV was arrested, the police said.

The incident took place around 8.45 am on the Arya Samaj Mandir road. A CCTV footage shows the couple walking along the left side of the road when the SUV hit them, throwing them onto the road.

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The woman, Kusum Tagra, who was carrying a walking stick and a crossbody bag, was thrown towards the roadside and landed near an electric pole. Her husband, Dayanand Tagra, was pushed onto the bonnet of the SUV before being thrown onto the road.

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Passersby and people working nearby rushed to help the couple. The two were taken to Kalra Hospital, where they remain under treatment.

Additional DCP (West) Abhishek Gupta said the woman had suffered a spinal injury, while the man had a blood clot in his head.

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“Further investigation is on. Taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR was immediately registered under the relevant sections at the Kirti Nagar police station. The SUV driver was arrested, identified as Navleen Kaur, and the vehicle has been impounded,” Gupta said.

The CCTV footage also shows the driver briefly opening the car door before remaining inside for several seconds. She then stepped out, went towards the injured man and appeared to check on him before returning to the vehicle.

The police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.