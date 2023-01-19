Hit by vehicle, leopard killed

Ghaziabad, January 18
A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway here, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night near the Kalcheena village when the leopard, believed to be crossing the road, was hit by a vehicle. It died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said.
