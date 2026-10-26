HM Shah reviews Delhi Police’s strategy to handle protests

Amid a spate of protests that have gripped the national capital over the past few months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the performance of the Delhi Police and the law-and-order situation with the senior police officials Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Besides discussing an effective strategy to deal with the upcoming protests in the city, Shah also reviewed issues related to women’s safety, drug trafficking and criminal syndicates operated by gangsters based abroad. Improving the force’s ability to manage large assemblies without escalation by strengthening counter-intelligence and improving police-public interface were among the key focus areas of the meet, sources said.

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They said the meeting also discussed aligning the force’s priorities with the government’s stated goals of zero tolerance for organised crime and enhanced public safety.

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The deliberations centred on operational readiness as the planned gatherings test the police’s capacities in the coming days. The review examined the sequence of events during recent protests, the police response and the measures put in place to avoid a repeat.

The meeting took place against the broader backdrop of political mobilisation by the Opposition parties and student groups against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls for alleged irregularities and demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Leaders of the INDIA bloc have proposed a rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan.

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Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm and was joined by Gupta, besides Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, special and joint commissioners, district DCPs and senior officers from the Special Cell and Crime Branch. The meeting lasted for over three hours.

The review assumes significance as the Delhi Police have faced scrutiny over allegations of use of excessive force during the Cockroach Janata Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in July and Jantar Mantar march on October 10.

Sources said the police response to the violence during protests, including alleged assaults on police personnel, damage to public property and attempts to breach security barricades, were reviewed and best protocols to prevent similar incidents were discussed.

The broader review covered protests witnessed in Delhi over the past five months, attacks on police personnel and ways to strengthen engagement between the police and the public.

Shah’s visit was also seen as an opportunity to boost the morale of a force facing criticism over its handling of protests. It marked his return to the police headquarters after more than four years, Shah last visited the police headquarters on August 30, 2022.

Crimes against women and measures to improve public safety also figured in the deliberations. The discussions covered preventive policing in vulnerable areas and strengthening expeditious investigations into offences against women.

Drug trafficking was another key agenda item, with officers briefing Shah on enforcement action and efforts to identify and dismantle supply networks operating in the Capital.

The meeting also reviewed action against gangsters operating from foreign locations who allegedly direct criminal activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region through local cohorts.