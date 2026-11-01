HM Shah sets 2029 target for drug-free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday set December 31, 2029, as the target for making India completely drug-free, describing the fight against narcotics as a crucial step towards achieving the vision of a developed nation.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ in the national capital to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah emphasised that building a drug-free India would be among the most significant achievements for the country's youth and future generations.

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“The Union Home Minister said on March 31 this year, the country got rid of Naxalism and is now progressing on the path to becoming a drug-free nation,” the official statement said.

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The event, organised as part of the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ celebrations, also saw Shah administer the ‘unity pledge’ to participants. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the programme.

Paying tribute to Patel, Shah credited him with laying the foundation of a united India through the integration of princely states following Independence.

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He said Patel had accomplished the difficult task of unifying the country in just 1,218 days, despite widespread predictions at the time that India would disintegrate after Independence.

Highlighting the importance of national integration, Shah said India's linguistic, cultural and religious diversity remained its greatest strength rather than a weakness. He stressed that dialogue, mutual trust and inclusiveness had helped forge a shared national identity despite differences in languages, traditions and beliefs.

Referring to the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Shah cited the abrogation of Article 370, the introduction of a unified taxation system and efforts against Naxalism as major milestones towards national integration.

He also recalled Patel's role in envisioning the reconstruction of Somnath Temple, describing the initiative as a symbol of civilisational and national resurgence.

Taking aim at the Opposition, Shah alleged that political opponents had attempted to deny Patel recognition for his contributions to the nation.

He said the Statue of Unity, conceptualised by Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister, had helped bring Patel's legacy to national prominence.

Shah also highlighted that Patel's birth anniversary had been observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since Modi became Prime Minister.

He said the celebrations would also feature a parade of police forces from across the country at the Statue of Unity, where Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to take the salute and address the gathering.