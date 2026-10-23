HM Shah to be chief guest at DU’s convocation on Nov 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at Delhi University's (DU) 103rd convocation on November 20, where more than 92,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with over 400 PhD scholars, will be awarded degrees.

For the first time in the university's history, students will receive their degrees in the same year they complete their courses.

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The convocation will be presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. According to the university, degrees will be conferred on 85,231 undergraduate students, 7,235 postgraduate students and more than 400 PhD scholars. In addition, 163 students will receive gold medals, one will be awarded a silver medal and 34 students will be honoured with prizes.

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Announcing the decision to award degrees in the year of graduation, Prof Singh said it would be the first such instance in the university's history. Students often require their degrees immediately after completing their courses, particularly when applying for higher education abroad or taking up employment opportunities.

The university has therefore decided to award degrees in the same year to ensure that students do not face delays in pursuing their academic and professional plans.

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Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor reviewed preparations for the convocation during a meeting with senior university officials on October 21. Discussions focused on arrangements for the ceremony and coordination among the committees entrusted with organising the event.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, Controller of Examinations Prof Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Culture Council Chairman and Public Relations Officer Anoop Lather and Dean Academics Prof K Ratnabali attended the meeting, along with coordinators of various committees and other officials.