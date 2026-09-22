HM Shah to inaugurate four projects in Delhi on Sept 29

Delhi is set for a major road infrastructure push on September 29, with four project packages aimed at easing traffic bottlenecks across the east, north and south of the Capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate Barapullah Phase III, the most significant of the projects, along with the Mukarba Chowk underpass. The Modi Mill-Savitri Cinema flyover package and the proposed Loni Road Gol Chakkar underpass will also feature in the day’s programme.

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Barapullah Phase III, connecting Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan, is finally set to open after nearly a decade of delays. The 3.5-km, Rs 1,635-crore elevated corridor is intended to provide a faster and smoother connectivity between east and south Delhi. This was first reported by The Tribune.

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The Mukarba Chowk project comprises three underpasses, including facilities for vehicular and pedestrian/non-motorised movement. The junction is a major entry-exit point for heavy vehicles and traffic from the Outer Ring Road and NH-44.

The Modi Mill-Savitri package will extend the Modi Mill flyover towards Kalkaji and address movement at the Savitri Cinema junction. The project has been revised after site constraints delayed its earlier design.

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The Loni Road proposal is intended to provide smoother movement between Loni and Shahdara, targeting another persistent congestion point.